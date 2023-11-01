Another sign of the times. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on York Road in Warminster has shut its doors for good, without warning.

There was a sign on the front door, as of Monday afternoon (October 30th), alerting the public to the news.

Dan Alexander/TS Trenton Dan Alexander/TS Trenton loading...

The sign read, "This location is permanently closed. Perkins at 1681 Grant Avenue in Philadelphia remains open for business." The location has already been removed from the company website.

Since the day it closed for good was near the end of the month (October 30th), some think high rent could be to blame, which seems to be a trend these days.

One commenter in the Warminster Community Group on Facebook said, "It's close to November. It may be rent-based too."

Dan Alexander/TS Trenton Dan Alexander/TS Trenton loading...

Two former waitresses commented in the group confirming the sudden closure saying they were given no warning. They were told mid-day on the day of the closure simply, "We're done." That's terrible.

It seemed like a tight-knit group. Another post in the Warminster Community Group said, "If any of the regulars there want your favorite server's info please feel free to message me."

Dan Alexander/TS Trenton Dan Alexander/TS Trenton loading...

It's never a good time to lose a job, but now, before the holidays seems extra tough. Although, there seem to be "Help Wanted" signs at many area restaurants so hopefully the staff can find other jobs quickly.

The building is already for sale. Boy, they didn't waste any time. The ad boasts, "Perfect for a full-serve restaurant. Easily accessible to residents in Warminster, Warrington, Jamison, Harleysville, and Southampton.

For other Perkins Restaurant & Bakery locations, click here.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff