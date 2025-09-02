A new study has revealed the best and worst cities in America for pet-friendly renters — and unfortunately, Philadelphia didn’t perform too well.

It’s no surprise that larger cities come with challenges when it comes to apartment living. From strict landlord rules to limited space, pet owners often face extra obstacles trying to keep their furry friends comfortable.

According to research from Zumper.com, 100 U.S. cities were ranked based on how pet-friendly they are for renters. The rankings factored in things like pet-friendly amenities, green spaces, and access to veterinary care.

The Top 10 Pet-Friendly Cities for Renters

Richmond, VA

Madison, WI

Columbus, OH

Minneapolis, MN

Kansas City, MO

Omaha, NE

Chattanooga, TN

Des Moines, IA

Denver, CO

Portland, OR

Looking at this list, it makes sense. Many of these cities are known for being laid-back and community-oriented, which naturally translates into more resources and perks for people with pets.

But what about Philadelphia? Out of all 100 cities included in the study, Philly landed at number 90. That ranking officially places it near the bottom of the list — not exactly the ideal spot for pet owners.

The 5 Least Pet-Friendly Cities

Jersey City, NJ

Anaheim, CA

Santa Ana, CA

Urban Honolulu, HI

New York, NY

So if you’re living in Philly with a pet, give yourself some credit. Based on these rankings, you’re managing in one of the tougher cities for pet-friendly renting!

