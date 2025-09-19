If you have a pet and live in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, this may not be the best news.

A popular pet store is closing locations across the country

A popular pet company has announced it's closing even more of its retail stores, according to Fast Company.

But, it may not be for the reason you're thinking. There was no bankruptcy filing, like so many other retail chains over the past few years. This move seems like a move to avoid that.

The company is Petco Health and Wellness.

An earnings report came out last month that revealed sales are down. The company plans to close 25 stores in 2025. Last year, in 2024, it closed the same number of stores.

Petco is lowering the number of physical stores it has

The company has been reevaluating its business plan and adjusting the number of actual stores it needs to be profitable.

A spokesperson for Petco said, "We have been accelerating initiatives to strengthen our operating model, including optimizing our fleet of more than 1,500 stores across the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico.”

Petco is closing stores in 11 states and Washington D.C.

Petco stores in 11 U.S. states and D.C. will be closing this year, including stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

One store in PA and one store in NJ is closing

Thankfully, there is only one store closing in Pennsylvania and one store in New Jersey.

Here's where they are:

Exton, PA - 125 West Lincoln Highway

Milltown, NJ - 300 Ryders Lane

Other stores will be closing in California, Oklahoma, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, Texas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois, and Washington D.C.

For more information, click here.

