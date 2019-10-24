Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together twice this week.

The Saturday Night Live star and 18-year-old supermodel were photographed in New York City on Wednesday (October 23) enjoying a meal at Sadelle’s. In a photo posted to Instagram, the pair were seen sitting in a booth as they sipped on coffee and chatted amongst each other. There was no PDA, but they were all smiles.

Page Six also reported Davidson was spotted leaving Gerber's apartment building, but after stalking both their Instagram accounts, we can confirm he was, in fact, in her home since the carpet in Davidson's recent Instagram Story is the same one from her apartment.

According to sources, the two "most likely met this past June, when they both walked in Alexander Wang’s runway show in New York." It's unclear if Davidson and Gerber are more than just friends, but the comedian just recently called it quits with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley after just two months together.

He previously dated Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to Ariana Grande after a whirlwind summer romance.

As for Gerber, she's was romantically linked to model Wellington Grant earlier this year, but recently told British Vogue that she doesn't have time for a boyfriend. "When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I'm sorry, I just can't," she told the magazine. "But I'm not losing hope in all love forever."