Philadelphia Eagles Hire Nick Sirianni As New Head Coach, Reports Say

The Philadelphia Eagles will hire Nick Sirianni as the team's new head coach, according to multiple reports from ESPN and other sources.

Sirianni, who is 39 years old, currently works as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. He previously worked for the Kansas City Chiefs and Chargers.

Despite struggling to find a single starting quarterback, the Colts fielded a top-10 offense two of the past three seasons, 6ABC is reporting.

Hopefully, he'll be able to spark more offensive from the Birds after their disappointing 4-11-1 record this past season -- which lead to the demise of the team's head coach Doug Pederson.