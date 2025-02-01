Latest Info: Jet Crash Kills 6 on Board; At Least One Person Killed on the Ground in Northeast Philadelphia

We’re getting a little more information about last night’s plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia, which is incredibly grim for many in the area of last night’s crash.

Here’s what we know so far:

(as of 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon)

UPDATE: Plane Crash Victims

Six passengers on board the plane were all killed in the crash.

Additionally, one victim died in a car on the ground at the time of the crash, Philadelphia’s Mayor Cherelle L. Parker confirmed at a Saturday morning press conference.

She also said at least 19 people were hospitalized and being treated for injuries on the ground. But city officials emphasized these numbers are likely to change.

NEW INFO: Damage on the Ground

The crash had terrifying effects on the ground as the plane crashed into the ground near the Roosevelt Mall.

Amateur video from the scene captured the moment of the accident and damage in the busy area of Northeast Philadelphia.

As a result of the crash, five structures caught fire (including several homes), officials say. Additionally, several cars caught fire as well.

Eyewitness described the terrifying moment of the crash as a fireball erupted and debris flew through the air.

“I thought there was a war starting,” Pedro Evangelista, a 33-year-old Amazon delivery driver, who was in the area on an errand told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Evangelista's account matches that of so many in the area who personally witnessed the unimaginable tragedy.

Latest Info: The Accident

Officials confirm that the plane went down near Cottman and Roosevelt Blvd just seconds after taking off around 6 p.m. from Northeast Airport. In fact, it's estimated the plane may have only been in the air for 30-40 seconds.

The actual plane itself may have crashed right in front of the busy Roosevelt Mall.

They say the medical jet was heading to a stop Missouri before it would ultimately land in Tijuana, Mexico.

A child and her mother were on board. The child had just received treatment at Shriners Hospital for a life-threatening condition.

Additionally, the flight crew and medical professionals were on board.

Investigators say these flights are quite common.

In fact, Shriners provides care to patients from 170 countries and medical transports are common, occurring on almost a daily basis, the hospital’s spokesperson told the media on Saturday.

Federal officials including the NTSB are on the scene leading the investigation into the cause.