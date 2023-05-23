Take a Stroll! Philadelphia Ranked #1 Most-Walkable City in the U.S.!

How's about a stroll in City of Brotherly Love?

Turns out, Philadelphia is one of the best places in America for a lovely walk. Actually... it's the BEST!

Philadelphia was just ranked as the #1 Most Walkable City in the U.S. in 2023 in a study conducted by USA Today! The top 10 cities were chosen from a panel of travel experts and voted as the best in terms of things to do, places to eat, and places to stay. And Philly came out on top!

"Philadelphia is beloved for its cultural and historical attractions, and its walkability is appreciated by residents and visitors. The most walkable parts of the city include Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square West, Fitler Square and Center City East." - USA Today

And when you think of it, even though Philly does still have its problem areas, there are still so many places to take a wonderful walk. You can take a walk along the Schyukill River on Kelly Drive, do some shopping on South Street, grab some lunch in Old City as you walk along the picturesque cobblestone pathways, do some sight-seeing along Broad Street in Center City, the list goes on and on! Philly is so full of history and culture, that it's one big walkable adventure!

Here's the complete lost of the top 10 most walkable cities in the U.S. this year:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Long Beach, California St. Louis, Missouri Minneapolis, Minnesota St. Augustine, Florida Boston, Massachusetts New York City, New York Seattle, Washington Chicago, Illinois Washington, D.C.

Where's your favorite place to take a walk in Philadelphia? Mine is along Kelly Drive near Boathouse Row. Let us know in the comments!

