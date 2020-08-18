Philadelphia Movies You Need to Binge This Weekend

We’ve been in the house for how long and now we might be cooped up even longer. Since you can’t show your Philly pride at any of the home sports games or events, we’re here to help! Here are some movies you can watch that are specifically catered to Philadelphia natives.

According to Philly Magazine, you can watch all these on either Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, so we’ve got you covered.

First one is 1776. For our musical theater fans, this one's for you. It’s not Hamilton, but it is about the Founding Fathers journey in Philadelphia with music. Nothing better than an entertaining history lesson right? The next one is Atlantic City. This movie personifies Bruce Springsteen’s iconic song and shows off the always fun and never disappointing, Atlantic City. Next is Blow Out, which stars John Travolta as a sound engineer who records a car crash that ended up killing a political candidate. There’s some 80’s nostalgia and shows Philly in its prime. We couldn’t complete this list without mentioning Creed I and II.

If you haven’t seen either of these movies, do yourself a favor and watch them. Creed is the sequel to the infamous Rocky and stars Michael B Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, do you need any other reason to see it? Finally, we’re going to talk about Invincible. This movie is the story of Vince Papale, who is attempting to make the Philadelphia Eagles roster. This is a true story and has so many heartfelt moments throughout.

So there you go! We've hooked you up with the best of the best Philly movies for your days in quarantine!