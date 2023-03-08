Get Some Sleep! Philadelphia Ranked #1 Worst City For Sleep Health

Need to get more shut-eye? Turns out Phiadelphia isn't a great place to get it.

In fact... it's the worst place!

According to a new study by U.S. News and World Report, Philadelphia is ranked at the #1 Worst City in America for Sleep Health!

113729523 Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

What does that mean? It means that Philadelphians are not getting good quality sleep in comparison to other major cities. The research considered major factors that affect the way we sleep, such as:

Air Pollution

Light Pollution

Noise Pollution

Physical Activity

Short Term Sleep Duration

It makes sense if you think about how densely-populated cities can pose more of a risk to sleep health. Here's what the study said:

"In densely packed cities and suburbs, you may be more likely to hear machinery and transportation vehicles make loud noises at night. When persistent unwanted sounds, also called noise pollution, disturb your sleep cycle, it can impact your body’s ability to repair itself while you doze."

177542671 chris-mueller loading...

Researchers say that eastern states are less likely to get good quality sleep because generally, many of the cities are significantly older than western cities, therefore more interconnected with more types of pollution.

Studies also suggest that overall lack of good sleep can be, in part, stemming from misinformation from unqualified vloggers and influencers on platforms such as Youtube, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Sleepless woman suffering from insomnia, sleep apnea or stress. Tired and exhausted lady. Headache or migraine. Awake in the middle of the night. Frustrated person with problem. Alarm clock. Getty Images loading...

So who else is getting cruddy sleep? Here are the Top 10 Worst Cities For Sleep Health in 2023:

Philadelphia Miami Detroit New York Memphis Chicago Washington Boston Long Beach Fresno

So how can we fix this? Sleep is too important to put on the back burner. The study says you could try new ways to improve your sleep, like:

Consider getting black-out curtains to reduce light pollution

Get an air purifier to filter out some dust, pollen, smoke and dander.

Listen to a sound machine

Upgrade your bedding. If you're still sleeping on mattresses and sheets that are old and tattered, start fresh!

Sleep tight, Philly!

You'll Likely Get Pulled Over in These 13 Central NJ Spots Better behave on the roads in these areas!