Lions and Tigers and BEER! The Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Fest Returns July 20!

Get ready for a roarin' good time at the Philadelphia Zoo!

Ready to see the zoo after dark? The Philadelphia Zoo is bringing back their annual Summer Ale Fest! The adults-only event will take place on Saturday, July 20, from 7pm - 10pm!

You can literally take a walk on the wild side with your friends to enjoy, live entertainment, food trucks, and specialty brews featuring over 100 award-winning craft beers, ciders, seltzers and hard iced teas!

According to Philly Voice, some of the food truck vendors to chow down on at the festival include:

Calle de Sabor

Bacon on.a Stick

Grubaholics

Bonjour Creperie

Deke's BBQ

Additionally, live bands and DJs will be stationed at various points of the event. While you and your friends enjoy your food and drinks, you can walk around exploring the zoo's animals and exhibits! (It'll be a lot cooler at sundown, so maybe the animals may be more inclined to emerge!)

Such a fun time with booze at the zoo! Take a look at this video from a previous year to get an idea of what to expect.

How can I get tickets for Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Fest 2024?

Tickets are available exclusively through the Philadelphia Zoo website. They will not be available for purchase at the door.

Early Admission (6–10 pm): $90

General Admission (7–10 pm): $75

Non-Drinker (admitted with their party at either 6 pm or 7 pm): ($35)

Will you be checking it out the summer ale fest this year? Grr-ab your tickets before they sell out!

