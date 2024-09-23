Philadelphia has once again found itself on another not-so-flattering list.

According to a site called "The Vacationer," there's a ranking of the top cities people should steer clear of when planning their travels, and guess what?

Philly made the cut.

The survey includes a bunch of cities that are apparently "overrated," but believe it or not, Philadelphia didn’t rank as low on this list as some might expect.

Philly is often the punchline of jokes, so it's spot on this list is actually kind of a win, in a weird way.

The top five cities were especially surprising, with some major tourist hotspots getting higher rankings than Philadelphia.

I’ve personally only visited two of the top five, but seeing where these cities landed definitely caught me off guard.

The data came from a survey conducted by The Vacationer, which polled over 1,000 adults across the U.S. to gather insights.

The top five cities that people say you should avoid at all costs are:

#5 - Baltimore, Maryland

#4 - New York City, New York

#3 - Atlanta, Georgia

#2 - Chicago, Illinois

#1 - Detroit, Michigan

Are you as shocked by this as I am?

Philadelphia, PA snagged the #19 spot, which, when you consider some of the bigger names on this list, feels like a small victory.

In all honesty, Philly is such a fun city to explore, so I don't agree with this list at all.

There are so many amazing restaurants, museums, and more to check out!

Maybe it’s not all bad news for Philly after all!

