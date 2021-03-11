Phillies Fans Drink The Least Amount Of Alcohol Per Game

COVID-19 regulations are changing in Philadelphia and now fans are being allowed into sporting events. It's exciting to know that you will be able to make it to a playoffs game for the Philadelphia 76ers and on a nice summer day you can enjoy a Philadelphia Phillies game.

Let's be real, there is nothing better than enjoying a nice cold alcoholic beverage at a sporting event, it just makes the whole atmosphere so much better. Check this out though. According to MSN, the Philadlephia Phillies fans are the ones that consumes the least amount of alcohol per game. How can this be real? Have you not met the Philadelphia professional sports teams fan base? They are all full of energy and always ready to party.

It was stated on the list on MSN's website that Philadelphia Phillies fans only consume 2.4 alchohol drinks per game. That just sounds extremely low. Even MSN said, "Honestly seems a little low given what we know about Phillies fans." We agree so much with that statement.

We learned that on average Philadelphia Phillies fans only spend about $23 per game on alcohol drinks. Yes, that is pretty good because you are not hurting your pocket so much but AGAIN, it just doesn't sound right.

From what I can remember the last Phillies game I went to I can easily say I had four of those tall can beers. It's been so long since anyone has been to a game.

With that being said, the Citizen Bank Park is on of the most dry ball parks in the country. For all of the New York Yankees fans you all aren't big drinkers either. That fan base only averages 3.1 drinks per game, taking the 18th spot out of the 30 MLB teams, according to MSN.