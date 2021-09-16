Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Putting A Limit On Alcohol Purchases

One shortage we do not need is a shortage on alcohol but it seem like we may be getting there.

Bucks Country Courier Times recently shared that in the state of Pennsylvania there will be a limit on how many bottles of liquor you can purchase. This is due to "what it describes as supply shortages" that can not be controlled by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The list of alcohol that has a limit on the number of purchases is pretty big. Data Wrapper's website shared the list of 43 different alcohol bottles the will have a purchase limit on customers.

This list of alcohol will have a rotation and not all will be part of the purchase all at once.

Unfortunately, if you are a tequila or bourbon lover you will take a big hit because a lot of those fan-favorite bottles are on the list.

Even my favorite, Jack Daniel's, is on the list.

Here is the list of some of the most popular bottles customers will have a purchase limit on.

Don Julio 1942 Tequila Añejo 80 Proof

Don Julio Tequila Blanco 80 Proof

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey 80 Proof

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut

Patrón Tequila Silver 80 Proof

According to Bucks County Courier Times, the list of rotating alcohol with limited purchases include champagne, bourbon, tequila, cognac, and whiskey. This rotation purchase limit will start on Friday, September 17.

Unless you are having a huge party and want to buy multiple bottles of liquor you should be fine and not have to worry about this limit on bottles.