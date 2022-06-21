Your Fourth of July plans are about to take flight!

Get ready for the Philly Ballon & Music Festival! . The family-friendly event will be held in Chester County during the Fourth of July weekend for three days -

The countryside of Glenmoore PA will be host to 3 days of big, colorful balloon ascensions, live music, family entertainment, hayrides, great food, beer &wine, and of course, fireworks for Fourth of July!

The festival will feature over 20 beautiful, unique hot air balloons on the grounds of Ludwig's Corner Horse show, so you can gaze at the dazzling spectacle in the sky!

Of course you'll be able to ride the hot air balloons too! Tickets to ride in balloon ascensions start at $300. Book your flights by clicking HERE.

The fun will continue on Monday, July 4 with a car show! Cars of all different makes, models and colors will be on display from 12-3pm!

As for live music, there will be stage performances during each day of the festival, featuring the talents of Ben Garner, Garret Shultz, JD Willis Band, Dylan Zangwill & Stolen Sun, and Moe Blues Band, Jac Conner and more.

Fireworks will take place Sunday July 3rd at 9:30 pm!

Check out the event website at PhillyBalloonFest.com for all the details you need and to buy admission tickets.

This will make for such a fun holiday weekend for the whole family and will hopefully become a long-time Philly tradition!

