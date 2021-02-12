Philly Native Shot Billie Eilish’s Latest Vanity Fair Cover and Made History

Billie Eilish looks cooler than ever sporting her iconic green and black hair on the latest cover of Vanity Fair. Guess who took the photograph?!

According to Philly Voice, the South Philly Native, Quil Lemons made history by being the youngest photographer to shoot Vanity Fair’s lead image for the magazine’s March cover. Lemons is a 23-year-old who grew up in Philly and attended Charter High School for Architecture and Design.

Lemons posted the cover photo to his Instagram with a meaningful caption that references Philly. “I’m a 23-year-old gay black man who is now the youngest photographer to shoot the cover of Vanity Fair. This cover means so much. This cover is proof that young black kids everywhere can do whatever they want no matter the odds. Thank you to everyone that took a chance on the little kid from South Philadelphia!”, Lemons said.

Lemons was asked to shoot the cover of Billie Eilish after he shot the musical duo Choelle x Halle for Vanity Fair, he told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "They asked me if I wanted to shoot Billie Eilish for the cover and I was like 'Yes!' That was a no-brainer. I was just astounded that these people even knew who I was," Lemons said.

Although this is an impressive accomplishment, it is not the first for Lemons. According such as Variety, GQ, Teen Vogue and the Fader. And it definitely won’t be the last!