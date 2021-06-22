Philly Residents are Calling Out This Hospital for Being the Worst

A running joke in the city of Philadelphia has always been calling out the hospitals in the area we think are the worst. Ironically, that's the last thing any of us should be laughing about. In no world should there ever be a competition on what hospital is the worst. Yet, here we are.

I've seen forums on it on reddit and Lipstick Alley. I have heard heated discussions about it at backyard barbeques. I have even seen people call out hospitals and detail their horrible experiences on Facebook. It's kinda sad.

If you ask almost any Philly resident on the street what hospital they think is the worst, 9 times out of 10 they are either going to call out Einstein Medical Center or Roxborough Memorial Hospital.

I have heard people say that going to Einstein is the equivalent to flying Spirit Airlines. And if you ever fly Spirit, don't expect more than a subpar experience.

The horror stories at these hospitals are crazy! The Yelp reviews will absolutely blow your mind.

I will say that not only do both Einstein and Roxborough have a bad reputation within the community, they also are considered terrible places statistically. According to Philly Voice, in 2018 Einstein Medical Center received a "D" grade for safety and cleanliness by Leapfrog Group’s hospital safety survey. ER wait time has been up to five hours, according to Hospital Care Data.

According to Patch, in terms of patient care both Einstein and Roxborough were given only three stars by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Hospital Compare.

All I am saying, is that if I am bleeding out and on my death bed send me anywhere but those two hospitals. I want to live.