Philly Sanitation Worker Gives Tip On How To Help During Rainy Days

I personally believe that sanitation workers have not been given the credit that they deserve for all of the hard work that they have done during this pandemic. These essential workers have continued to keep our neighborhoods clean.

PhillyMag.com recently shared some information about a garbage man by the name of Terrill Haigler who opened up about what he and other sanitation workers have to go through in their line of work. He also gave tips on how to make their work a little easier during bad weather.

We learned from PhillyMag.com that Haigler recently created a new Instagram account, @_yafavetrashman, and has been showing what life can be like in the sanitation business. In a video post on Instagram by @_yafavtrashman one big thing that was mentioned was to drill holes in your trash cans. You are probably asking why and the answer is because those trash cans, as well as the trucks, get extremely heavy when they are filled with water. Haigler mentioned in the Instagram video that "it takes about 2 to 3 people to pick up those wet cans."

Let's be real, a lot of us don't really think about that until it is brought to our attention. These hard-working men and women in the sanitation department need our help to keep our neighborhoods clean.

It was great to see a post on @_yafavtrashman's Instagram that showed a cooler with a sign that said "Sanitation Department & Recycling Department workers cold water for you..." It shows such great appreciation for these essential workers during these tough days.

On Haigler's Instagram page you can find much more information on different collection days. Like the IG bio says, "Giving you an inside look at what we experience as sanitation workers for the City of Philadelphia."

In reality, this isn't just for Philadelphia. This is good for many us in Mercer County, Bucks County, and other neighboring areas.