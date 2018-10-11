Remnants of Tropical Storm Michael to Bring Heavy Rains to Our Area Overnight

We’ve had some scattered showers and pockets of heavy rain throughout the day, and the worst part of the weather is yet to come as the remnants of Hurricane Matthew work their way through our area.

The storm made landfall in the Florida panhandle yesterday, and it had devastating effects in places like Mexico Beach, Florida

The steadiest, heaviest rain and gustiest winds will arrive in New Jersey later today (Thursday) into early Friday. Winds will gust as high as 40-50 mph at the beaches overnight.

Heavy rains remain a concern as a flash flood watch is in effect until Friday morning from the National Weather Service. We could see up to about 2" of rain tonight, according to some forecasts.

Rainfall estimates according to the high-res NAM model, showing the truly heaviest rain just barely missing New Jersey. (Tropical Tidbits) Rainfall estimates according to the high-res NAM model, showing the truly heaviest rain just barely missing New Jersey. (Tropical Tidbits) loading...

While the winds in Central Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania won’t be as severe, it’s still a good idea to secure any loose outdoor furniture.

The good news is that the rain will come to an end around 8 a.m. tomorrow, and the weather will quickly improve.

We should have sunny skies by Friday afternoon, but temperatures will tumble. In fact, we’ll get into the 40s by Friday night.

We’ll keep the sunshine on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will remain in the lower 60s, according to forecasts.

[National Weather Service]