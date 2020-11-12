Philly’s Farmer’s Keep on Diners, Drive Ins and Dives Friday

Google

Are you a fan of the show? I love it, and get really excited when I see local restaurants being highlighted. If you've never heard of Farmer's Keep , make sure you tune in. The show is airing at 9pm. Farmer's Keep has been open in the city since 2015, and is described as "a quick serve restaurant specializing in healthy, natural food in a comfortable environment." You'll love this...they serve over 200 craft beers. You should be able to find one you like. Lol. You can also create your own side dishes, by mixing and matching the ingredients...doesn't that sounds cool? Everything served is dairy free, gluten free, nut free, egg free, and shellfish free. Wow. That's impressive.

I'll be adding this to the list of places to visit. My family loves to check out the local places that have been on the show, and try the dishes that were made while the cameras were rolling. Some of the local restaurants that have been featured are Bagel Street in Plainsboro, Dolce & Clemente in Robbinsville, The Rocky Hill Inn, Jersey Girl Cafe in Hamilton, and Jammin' Crepes in Princeton.

Make sure to follow Farmer's Keep on Twitter. They'll be live tweeting during the show and revealing some big news. Hmmm...wonder what it could be.