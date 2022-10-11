Pizza, Cocktails, And Trains; This Amazing Combo Coming To Bernardsville, NJ

When you go out to eat, are you one of those people who likes to look out the window and watch traffic while you eat?

When I was a kid, my grandparents and I would always go to the diner down the road from their house, sit in the same booth each time, and watch the cars pass by while we ate pancakes.

The only thing that I think could be better than watching cars pass by would be watching trains pass by.

Well, there's a new restaurant opening in the Bernardsville train station that is going to do just that, and I'm pretty stoked.

There are a couple of places in New Jersey that are similar for example, the Clinton Diner which lets you dine in an old train car, or the Woodbury Station Cafe.

The difference though is that the restaurant opening in Bernardsville will also be serving up one of my favorites, and one of New Jersey's favorite foods.

What New Restaurant Is Coming To The Bernardsville, NJ Train Station?

The new restaurant is described by the owner as

"a cocktail lounge with speak-easy style Neapolitan pizza" ~ Michael Vitiello via NJ.com

According to NJ.com, Pizzeria Taton by MV is looking to open in Bernardsville station in the spring of 2023.

Vitiello is no stranger to the restaurant business; NJ.com reports that his family operated the Queen Marie Italian Restaurant for 5 decades.

In addition, Vitiello opened his restaurant Ristorante MV in 2021, in Bernardsville.

The new restaurant is going to be an extension of what Ristorante MV does; delicious Neopolitan pizzas, salads, antipasti, and of course tasty cocktails.

And the best part is that it's located at the Bernardsville Train Station!

I mean, if I can get some great food, a fancy drink, and watch trains pass by, I'm going to be one happy guy!