Finally! Pizza is once again available in the food court at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.



It's been a couple years since Cosimo's Pizza closed in the Hamilton Mall food court. It left a BIG void and was seriously missed after post-COVID life slowly resumed.

But, now you can give J&C Pizza a try! The pizza place opened up in space once occupied by Cosimo's in one of the food court's prime locations, next to Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's at the top of the escalators.

I haven't eaten at J&C's yet, but I'm looking forward to it on my next Hamilton Mall run. How about you? Hopefully, more move into the food court soon. I think more options are exactly what we need!

