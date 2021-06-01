PJ’s Pancake House Expanding Into Lawrenceville

Oh, have I got some great news for you. PJ's Pancake House is expanding again...this time into Lawrenceville, according to the owner of the popular chain, John Procaccini.

Yup, you heard me right. PJ's Pancake House Lawrenceville will be located on Route 1 South, where the old Michael's Diner was. What a fabulous location. Procaccini says the building will be going through a complete renovation, and hopes to be open by Labor Day, if all goes well.

The new Lawrenceville location will be similar to PJ's Pancake House Robbinsville. It will have a full bar, and you know what that means...PJ's Happy Hour. Who wants to meet me there? Lol. If you've ever been to the Robbinsville location, it's absolutely gorgeous with beautiful stone work throughout the bar and dining area.

Procaccini is thrilled about the expansion. He told me, "We are excited to carry on the tradition of Michael's for many more years to come and become embodied in the great town of Lawrenceville. Our hope is to fulfill the expectations of the locals and support them in any way we can."

I'm sure the locals can't wait for opening day. The pancakes simply can't be beat. They are the best I've ever had. I always order the Pancake Sampler, so I can devour three different kinds of their famous pancakes. My favorite flavors are the peanut butter chocolate chip, Nutella Banana & strawberry, and s'mores....yum. But, the pancakes are just the beginning. PJ's offers so much more. Check out the menu here.

PJ's Pancake House has locations in downtown Princeton, Kingston, West Windsor, Ewing, and Robbinsville, and now, coming soon...Lawrenceville. I can't wait.

Hey, John...save me a table on opening day. ;)

The best of luck to you & everyone at PJ's Pancake House. You won't need it. The Lawrenceville location is going to be a huge success.

