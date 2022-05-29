Wow, it's here! We are already kicking off the 2022 concert season at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Are you excited? What shows will you be attending this summer?

I have a few shows circled on my calendar. I will totally be going to the Keith Urban show on Friday, July 29th. I plan on seeing Wiz Khalifa and Logic on Wednesday, August 17th too. As you can tell, I can listen to all genres of music. The full 2022 concert schedule is below. They have awesome shows scheduled for October!

Don't forget about the hilarious comedy show happening on Sunday, July 24th. Kevin Hart & Chris Rock will both be doing stand-up. Get ready to laugh!

Before you get a look at the 2022 schedule, here's a little history of our favorite Jersey Shore concert venue.

PNC Bank Arts Center first opened in 1968 and was called The Garden State Arts Center, and it was also named one of the Top 5 Theatres in America. The venue runs shows from May to October.

During the off season, PNC did a great job doing road construction to the exits. This summer, it will be easier getting on and off the parkway. Drive safe, and don't forget, buzzed driving is drunk driving!

What show will you be going to? The 2022 PNC Bank Summer Concert schedule is below!

Your Official 2022 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Schedule

Thanks to Live Nation for the art, make sure you buy your tickets for each show at LiveNation.com. HAVE A WONDERFUL SUMMER!!