This is such a loss for the Jersey Shore! I’ve grown up going down to Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant, New Jersey since I was a kid.

It’s an annual tradition with my friends and family to spend lots of summer nights in Point Pleasant, but what would the town be without Strollo’s Lighthouse Italian Ice? Whenever we would turn onto the street where Strollo’s sat at the corner, I would realize that we had finally made it down the shore.

It was always a staple for our shore trips. As of this past Tuesday, the iconic ice cream and Italian ice shop has announced they will be permanently;y closing their doors at this location.

If you never had a chance to check out Strollo’s before, the Point Pleasant location is very important to the area and has been in business for 25 years.

The company posted on socials saying “Strollo’s Lighthouse has felt so fortunate to be able to be part of so many customers’ summer nights in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ - We are grateful that we can call Point Pleasant Beach a home of ours and have had the most fun serving each season. Now, after 25 years of memories, we are officially closing our windows at this location.”

This is such a loss for Point Pleasant! This is the only location to be closing so far so if you’re a big fan, you can visit their other locations located along the Jersey Shore.

