If you're in the Hamilton Township area (Mercer County) you're in luck.

There's a new quick-service dining option for lunch and dinner that just opened.

Poke Bros. Now Open in Hamilton

You may have heard of it before. It's Poke Bros.

There was an announcement on Facebook that it's now open (February 18).

The post read, "We're open!! Come create the perfect poke bowl or try one of our Signature Bowls! Either way, you're in for a tasty experience of endless fresh and healthy options."

If you've never been to Poke Bros., like the logo says it's fresh fish Hawaiian style.

There are Signature Bowls including the Johnny Utah, Hula, The Duke, High Tide, and more.

You can build your own bowl

You can also Build Your Own Bowl. You'll choose your base (white rice, brown rice, sushi rice, salad, or you can do half and half).

Then, you pick your protein (Salmon, tuna, shrimp, chicken, their spicy versions, and more).

You'll also add ingredients like Jalapeno, Sweet Onion, Edamame, carrots, avocado, seaweed salad, masago, ginger, crab stick, tofu, and more.

Choose a flavor next...Ponzu Sauce, Sweet Soy, Sriracha Aioli, Wasabi Aioli, Coconut Ginger, and others.

Finally, you add your toppings...Sesame Seeds, Crispy Onion, Tempura Flakes, Wonton Chips, and more.

Oh, don't forget to try their Mochi ice cream. Yum.

This is only the 5th Poke Bros. in NJ

The new Hamilton location makes this only the fifth Poke Bros. in New Jersey.

There are other locations in Plainsboro, Marlton, Cinnaminson, and Sicklerville.

A sixth New Jersey location is coming soon to Millville.

Poke Bros. is located at 1273 Route 33, in the Shop Rite shopping center where Texas Roadhouse is.

Other food options in that shopping center are Slice Of Brooklyn Italian restaurant and a new Habit Burger & Grill with a drive -thru.

