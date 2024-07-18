Large Police Presence Surrounds Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ

A large police presence has been spotted outside of one of Atlantic City's busiest casinos, but we don't much else at this time.

Television helicopter footage from Philadelphia's 6 ABC's Chopper 6 showed "more than a dozen police cruisers stationed outside (of the casino)" around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.



"There is NO active shooter," Atlantic City Police department said in a message posted to Facebook around 6:00 p.m. Thursday. However, they did not reveal any more details about the situation.

"More information will be released at a later time when available," the police department said.

Eyewitnesses in local Facebook groups report that at least some of the casinos entrances are closed — likely including the casino's valet entrance.

The exact nature of the police investigation was not immediately clear. Traffic in the immediate area of the casino and resort is quite slow.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as more information becomes available.