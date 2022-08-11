What's the old saying? "There's never too much of a good thing." That may not be it, but, I think it's close. Lol.

Great news. I just got word from Newtown Patch that Princeton hot spot, Blue Point Grill, a family owned seafood restaurant, will be opening a second location in Newtown, PA.

The new address will be 3 West Road. It will be in the Newtown Shopping Center, in the old Corner Bakery Café next to TD Bank.

The Newtown Township Board of Supervisors gave conditional use approval to Jack Morrison, owner of Blue Point Grill on Nassau Street in Princeton. Morrison also owns Nassau Street Seafood and Produce Company, Witherspoon Grill and Kristine's, also in Princeton.

Princeton's Blue Point Grill opened in 1999. It has over 25 different types of oysters, 25 different prepared fish, and the classic like New England Clam Chowder and Lump Crab Cakes, the article says.

Whenever I see someone on social media asking for a seafood restaurant recommendation, Blue Point Grill is always mentioned over and over. It's definitely a local favorite.

Morrison says, "It's a real fish house. The menu will change daily, reflecting an assortment of the freshest catch. All of our seafood is simply and beautifully prepared to reveal its natural, delicious flavor."

The hope is for the Newtown Blue Point Grill to open in Spring 2023 after some major renovations to the current building.

There will be inside seating for 145 people with 36 seats available outside. It will have a small bar as well, seating 8 to 10 people.

