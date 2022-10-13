A lottery ticket — which was sold at a busy Mercer County, NJ retailer — just won a nice $50,000 prize in the Powerball lottery.

The ticket matched all five of the six white balls drawn plus the Power Ball for Wednesday, October 12's drawing.

There was no winner for the grand prize (nationally). As a result, the Powerball jackpot has swelled to $454 million as a result.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The ticket was sold at the Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road in Lawrenceville, NJ.

The winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday were:

14, 30, 41, 42, and 59.

The Red Power Ball was 06.

This wasn't New Jersey's only major ticket to win the prize. A ticket sold in Middlesex County also matched the five white balls (plus the Powerball) to win the second-tier prize, NJ Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

That ticket was sold at the Pit Stop Food Store, located at 1193 Englishtown Road in Old Bridge, NJ.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday (October 15).

The Mercer County winner has not come forward just yet (as far as we know).

However, it's important to remember that New Jersey law does allow jackpot winners to remain anonymous.

In fact, since 2020, the New Jersey Lottery has allowed winners to remain anonymous, according to published reports.

By the way, this isn't the only large jackpot that's up for grabs in the country right now. The Mega Millions’ top prize is at $494 million for Friday night's drawing, officials say.

Here's hoping we have another local winner this weekend.