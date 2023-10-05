State Theater New Jersey is known for putting on some of the best productions in the entire state. I am a total theater nerd and love to see that there are so many places to check out some of your favorite plays and musicals, just like this one.

State Theater New Jersey announced that they will be putting on their rendition of “Pretty Woman: The Musical”. State Theater New Jersey is a legendary venue that’s been around for over 200 years in The Garden State.

It opened back on September 3rd, 1921, and has been bringing live entertainment to New Jersey ever since! If you’ve never heard of Pretty Woman: The Musical before, it’s a musical based on one of the most beloved rom-com of all time starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Of course, the movie itself wasn’t a musical, so there are a ton of brand-new songs made just for the musical rendition of this beloved love story.

It’s all kicking off really soon as State Theater New Jersey and I can already tell this is going to be a hit.

Tickets are on sale now through their official website and the next show will be on Saturday, October 7th in New Brunswick, New Jersey. If you’re looking to catch this show while it’s still in the area, you can go to State Theater New Jersey’s official site and buy tickets online now!

Illegal Names You Can't Name Your Baby in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna