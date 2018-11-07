Info On Six Flags Great Adventure’s Salute The Troops Weekend

This weekend Six Flags Great Adventure is celebrating Veterans Day by honoring veterans and active military for their awesome service by offering them free theme park admission on Saturday, November 10th and Sunday, November 11th. Accompanying friends and family will also join in and receive discounted park admission tickets for $20.18 + tax each at the gate.

If you get to Six Flags early you can attend the Park Opening Ceremony at 11am before the park opens.

Along with a full day in the park, Six Flags will have specialty food items, craft beer, and live music. Also from 5:30pm to 6:30pm each day you can join in on the line dancing lessons in front of the stage near THE JOKER. Make sure you don't miss the fireworks later in the night on the lakefront at 7pm.

Kids Tent - 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM by THE JOKER

DJ with fun games for the kids and prizes

Coloring station with display in the park

Special photo ops

Sticker give away

Check out the music lineup below:

Saturday Lineup:

-- 2pm - 2:45 pm - Celeste Kellogg

-- 3:15pm - 4 pm - Bucky Covington

Sunday Lineup:

-- 2pm - 2:45pm - Matt Williams

-- 3:15pm - 4pm - Craig Wayne Boyd

For more details go here