Veteran's Day is Sunday and Rider University wants to show our Veteran's how much we care with many Veteran's Day events today and tomorrow.

Whether it's planting a flag, attending a ceremony, listening to veteran's experiences or viewing their photographs, Rider University is making tomorrow all about the Veteran's!

Through November 11th, Rider wants to collect 100 photos of veterans and military members from Rider families. You can post the pics on your social media accounts and use the hashtag #RiderVets!

(Rider University Events)