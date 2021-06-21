Prince Tea House Just Opened & is Ready to Serve You

Prince Tea House has a new location the Princeton area. Prince Tea House is best known for their locations in New York, but recently opened a new location in Kingston right on Route 27. Prince Tea House in Kingston is their 9th location.

Prince Tea House has tea, coffee desserts and more. Prince Tea House looks like the perfect place for an afternoon tea party with your girls, especially with their beautiful fine china and their adorable atmosphere.

The Patch reports, Prince Tea House just had their grand opening last week and not only serves a wide variety of tea, but also sandwiches, salads, and ice cream.

I am not a coffee drinker, but I need caffeine for so many reasons. One, I get up at 4:30 am Monday thru Friday. The second is, I am a Mom and the third reason is a combination of reasons one and two. I need caffeine to get through the day, but I don't like the taste of coffee. Now, tea on the other hand, is delicious.

I love chai tea and I love going to places that have all different flavors of tea and also when you get your own little tea pot. Some people love their coffee, I love my tea and I love a good tea place and I haven't found a place nearby that is like Prince Tea, so it looks like a place I would really love.