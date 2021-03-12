Princeton eBikes Opens in Lawrence Shopping Center

While visiting one of my favorite bakeries, Cafe Du Pain, in the Lawrence Shopping Center, recently, I saw a store sign I hadn't noticed before...it said Princeton eBikes. Hmmm...I never heard of this before, so I checked out their website and found out more about this community-minded business.

Princeton eBikes sells electric bikes. I have to be honest, I didn't even know this was a thing, but, apparently they've become more and more popular over the past two years. Electric bikes are cool because they allow you to do more than your "regular" bike. eBikes give you the power to commute to work more easliy, run errands, ride with friends, whatever you normally do, just with a little boost, in an environmentally friendly way. I need a little boost to keep up with my cycling friends. Lol.

Want to check out eBikes for yourself? Pop into the shop in the Lawrence Shopping Center (2495 Princeton Pike) on the weekend. They're open from 10am - 6pm on Fridays and 9am - 5pm on Saturdays. You must wear a mask that covers both your mouth and your nose while visiting. You call also call to make a convenient appointment at (646) 283-7883 or email info@princeton-ebikes.com.

Want to know the other really cool thing about Princeton eBikes? All profits go to the Trenton Boys and Girls Club. Click here for all the details.

I know you probably have a ton of questions, as did I, like, How do I charge my bike? How far can I ride until I have to charge it again? What kind of maintenance does it need? What does an eBike cost? Click here to find out all those answers and more.