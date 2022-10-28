Manni’s Fried Chicken Coming Soon To Lawrence, NJ

Ever since the big announcement that Meatheadz Cheesesteaks on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township would be relocating to a bigger and better location just up the street in the Lawrence Shopping Center many have asked the question, "What will be opening in the old Meatheadz building (which was Stewarts Root Beer for many years before that)?

I have the answer for you. Manni's Fried Chicken is moving in. I saw the sign as I was driving by. I don't have many details except that it will be serving steaks, burgers, sandwiches, fries and more. Interesting...the same things that Meatheadz served.

No word on when it will be opening. As soon as I find out I'll let you know.

Meatheadz Cheesesteaks will have its Grand Opening at its new location in the Lawrence Shopping Center on Tuesday, November 1st.

They'll be in until #39 which is across from Burlington Coat Factory near City Electric and Heavenly Hounds dog training.

There will be plenty of room in their new indoor dining area, something the old place lacked. You'll love eating inside in the colder months and the summer months. Obviously, there will be heat and air conditioning.

An outdoor eating area next to the new location is in the works as well.

There will also be a party room available to reserve for your special occasions or just to watch the game with a bunch of friends...there will be a big tv in there.

The owners have hinted they're testing some new menu items for the new location. Pork and broccoli rabe may be added soon. Sounds delicious, doesn't it?

There's also going to be a new Cheesesteak Challenge.

You're going to have to visit the new location in the Lawrence Shopping Center to learn more about that starting November 1st.

