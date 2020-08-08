Princeton HiTOPS’ Annual Half Marathon Goes Virtual For 2020

HiTOPS annual half marathon, an annual event many look forward to in Princeton, has gone virtual for 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So runners will be able to complete their run of the 13.1 miles at once or cumulatively this fall.

“We’ve built a rich tradition of showing up for the challenge and celebrating the accomplishments of the run to create a one-of-a-kind race day experience. But, it’s time for us to pivot and focus on keeping our race tradition alive, virtually," the race’s director Courtney Newman said in a statement.

For a reduced fee of $45, runners can complete the run at once or cumulatively between October 25th and November 8th. Click here to learn more about the race and registration.

In fact, the virtual race will have more of your favorites from their usual race day. An online tracking tool will show the event's runners where they are on the HiTOPS Princeton Half Marathon course so you’ll feel like you’re in downtown Princeton from wherever you’re participating.

Plus, each runner will receive a commemorative medal, shirt, and bib. Plus, runners will have the chance to win a $150 gift card to Hamilton jewelers.

Runners under the age of 18 can participate in the “Just Run” event as well. Additional details can be found on their website.

Now celebrating their 33rd year, based out of Princeton, HiTOPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides sexual health education and support throughout the state of New Jersey. They reach upwards of 10,000 individuals annually.

“Ensuring that young people feel comfortable in their bodies, are affirmed in their sexual and gender identities, and engage in safe, consensual, and healthy relationships, is at the core of the programming and services that HiTOPS provides”, Lisa Shelby, HiTOPS’ Executive Director said in a statement.

The half marathon marks HiiTOPS largest fundraising effort of the year.

“Supporting our young people, in particular our LGBTQ youth, remains even more critical during the pandemic,” Shelby says. Click here to learn more about HiTOPS efforts for New Jersey's youth.