A new dining option is celebrating its grand opening in MarketFair on Route 1 this Saturday, September 19.

Stop by and check out sweetgreen. It's near Barnes & Noble. There's an opening party being held on opening day from 11 AM - 3 PM. The first 50 students will receive a free entree (you'll need to show your current, valid ID). You'll enjoy fresh matcha from Ooika, flowers from Bloombox Flowers, and handmade ice cream from Nicholas Creamery.

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Sweetgreen is very community-minded, so with any meal purchased on opening day, a meal will be donated to someone in the Princeton area experiencing food insecurity through Share My Meals, Inc.

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I love the eatery's slogan, "Eat what loves you back." It offers earth-friendly food options. The MarketFair website says sweetgreen, "aims to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food." You'll choose from a variety of bowls and salads, packed with protein. Look at the bowl below. It's stuffed with chicken and tofu...it looks absolutely delicious.

sweetgreen via Facebook sweetgreen via Facebook

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Sweetgreen also adds seasonal menu items throughout the year. The bowl below was on sweetgreen's Fall Harvest Menu last year. Sweetgreen will be open Monday - Saturday from 10 AM - 8 PM and Sunday from 11 AM - 5 PM. This will be the 10th sweetgreen location in New Jersey.

sweetgreen via Facebook sweetgreen via Facebook

In addition to sweetgreen, two more restaurants are coming soon to MarketFair. Federal Donuts & Chicken will also be near Barnes & Noble, and LaScala's Fire will be next to Season's 52.

MarketFair is located at 3535 Route 1 in West Windsor, NJ.