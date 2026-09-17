You're going to have to wait a little bit longer to check out the newest fast-food restaurant in Mercer County.

The grand opening of the new Chick-fil-A in West Windsor has been delayed

The grand opening of the newly built Chick-fil-A in West Windsor Township has been delayed. If you haven't noticed it yet, it's behind the newer Wawa, where the Palmer Inn used to be on Route 1 South, next to the Whole Foods shopping center.

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The operator of this new West Windsor location (which they're calling Chick-fil-A Princeton) is the same as the Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville, not far away on Route 1 North.

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The delayed grand opening was announced on Facebook, along with a picture of the new restaurant.

The post read, "We can't wait to welcome you to Chick-fil-A Princeton (West Windsor)! We're putting the final touches on our Restaurant and will no longer open our doors on Thursday, September 17. Stay tuned for our new grand opening date. Thank you for your patience and excitement as we get ready to serve this incredible community. We'll see you soon!"

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One of the most popular Chick-fil-A menu items right now is the limited-time-only Chicken Waffle sandwich (the bun is two waffles), which you can dip in syrup. There's also a S'mores Frosted Coffee and a S'mores Milkshake for a few months, so if you want to try them, you need to do it quickly before they go away.

I'll let you know when I find out the new grand opening date for Chick-fil-A Princeton in West Windsor.