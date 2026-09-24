After halting the first planned grand opening celebration of the new Chick-fil-A in West Windsor, it will finally open this week.

Chick-fil-A Princeton in West Windsor opens September 25

Chick-fil-A Princeton, off Route 1 South in West Windsor Township, behind the new Wawa, next to the Windsor Green Shopping Center where Whole Foods Market is, will open its door on Friday, September 25.

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Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville via Facebook Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville via Facebook

The September 17th grand opening was delayed

The popular fast food spot was supposed to start welcoming guests last week, on Thursday, September 17, but announced the day before the opening would have to be pushed back because they were, "putting the final touches" on the restaurant. The reason for the delay is not known, but, many times with new construction projects final inspections can push back opening dates or obtaining opening certificates.

Dress like a cow and get a free entrée on opening day

Whatever the case, dust off your cow costume, or grab anything in your closet that looks like cow print and get to the new restaurant. You can score a free entrée inside the restaurant when dressed like a cow, anytime from 6 AM - 10 PM. You'll get a free breakfast entrée from 6 AM - 10:30 AM and a free lunch or dinner entrée from 10:30 AM - 10 PM. Kids meals are included.

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Chick-fil-A Princeton has the same owner/operator as the Chick-fil-A Lawrence, which isn't far down Route 1, the Marple family, so expect the same level of top notch service, customer service and family-friendly vibe.

Elijah Nouvelage, Getty Images Elijah Nouvelage, Getty Images

Stop by and check out the new location. For a limited-time only, there's a Chicken Waffle sandwich, where the chicken is in between two waffles and served with syrup for dipping.

The new Chick-fil-A Princeton is located at 3497 Brunswick Pike in West Windsor Township, NJ.