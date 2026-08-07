A fashion brand with quite a following just opened its second New Jersey location, according to NJ.com.

Women's Clothing retailer Reformation has opened a location in Princeton

Reformation has moved into Palmer Square in downtown Princeton. The store opening in mid-July marked the 72nd location of the fashion forward retailer. It's stocked with women's dresses, tops, jeans, sweaters, footwear, accessories, and wedding essentials. Check out the website by clicking HERE.

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The store has a digital shopping component for your convenience

The store has a really cool shopping concept called "Retail X." It's easy. You browse the display items, head over to a touchscreen, request your size, color, style, and your choice of dressing rooms. Your selections will arrive at your dressing room quickly so you can try everything on. Isn't that great? You won't have to look through racks with a heavy armful of clothes. I love it.

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The store takes pride in its sustainability. It's tagline is, "Being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We're #2." One of the perks of shopping at Reformation is being able to return your worn articles of Reformation clothing for store credit.

There are only two Reformation stores in New Jersey

The first Reformation store to open in New Jersey is in Short Hills. It opened less than a year ago. There are 70 other locations across the country, besides the two New Jersey stores.

Reformation Princeton is located at 15 Hulfish Street. Its hours are Monday - Wednesday, 10 AM - 6 PM. Thursday and Friday, 10 AM - 8:30 PM. Saturday, 10 AM - 6 PM, and Sunday, 12 PM - 5 PM.