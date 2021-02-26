Princeton University just announced that they will be having an outdoor commencement this year. The graduation ceremony will take place on May 16th at Princeton Stadium. Social distancing policies will be in place, but I'm sure students are very excited to hear this news.

This is one of the first outdoor commencement ceremonies that has been confirmed by a local college.

The university says that students must be on campus or live in the Mercer County area in order to attend commencement.

So It doesn't look like Princeton wants students traveling far away and then coming back for graduation. That could put others at risk. Each student will be allowed to have two guests, they say.

I am happy for this year's graduating class because with vaccines and schools already knowing they need to have a plan in place just in case, there should be many more graduations happening vs. last year.

I was the first person in my family to go to college, so I know what a huge accomplishment it is and I know that it needs to be celebrated.

Let's hope other universities and colleges and even high schools follow suit and give graduates the recognition they deserve for their accomplishments.