Trevor Noah Chosen as Princeton University’s Class Speaker for 2021

Trevor Noah has been selected as the 2021 class speaker at Princeton University. Patch.com was the first to report the news on Wednesday.

Princeton University's Class Day is typically held the day before graduation. Students select the speaker typically. For this year's virtual class day celebration, Patch.com says that the student body cited Trevor's views on social justice and his international background for this year's speech.

"We looked for a speaker that could not only speak to a wide array of student experiences but be a beacon of hope for our class. Noah's comedy is a powerful tool for both bringing joy to many and addressing the pressing issues of today," Class Day co-chair Michael Wang told Patch.

Trevor, a native of South Africa, became the host of The Daily Show after Jon Stewart departed in 2015. He hosted this year's Grammy Awards too.

Trevor is set to speak on May 15th at 7:30 pm and I am hoping a replay of it will be somewhere because I'd love to see it.

Get our free mobile app

I have watched The Daily Show many times and have seen Trevor host award shows like the recent Grammy Awards, and it's clear how talented he is, right?

I don't necessarily agree with his views on everything, but I do appreciate all the good work he's done including launching his own foundation for youth development. He's such a good entertainer overall, so of course, the students of Princeton University made a good choice picking him.

Princeton University, by the way, will celebrate Commencement 2021 at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 16, with an outdoor ceremony at Princeton Stadium. The exact plans for that haven't been confirmed.