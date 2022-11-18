One of Princeton's most loved restaurants is getting some recognition on the Food Network tonight and everyone needs to tune in!

It's official that Jammin' Crepes in Princeton, New Jersey is going to be in the spotlight tonight with Guy Fieri and Rev Run so you have to tune in and support one of Mercer County's favorite local businesses!

If you've never seen Gyu Fieri's show, Diner's Drive-Ins and Dives, tonight could be a first for you! The show stars chef Guy Fieri traveling around the country finding some of the best restaurants in the area.

He's been to a few locations in our area before like Jersey Girl Cafe in Hamilton, Bagel Street Grill in Plainsboro, Dolce and Clemente in Robbinsville, Hightstown Diner in Hightstown and now Jammin' Crepes.

If you've never been to this restaurant before, it really is a must-try. They have all kinds of menu items and I swear it has a unique menu of things you've never seen before, There are vegan options as well as meat lovers crepes. You can get anything between bacon, eggs and cheese on a crepe to s'mores flavored crepe.

I can't wait to see how Guy Fieri rates a local favorite because I'm almost positive that he's never been to a restaurant on his show that has a menu quite like Jammin' Crepes.

If you're looking to watch this local shop have it's time to shine, it will premiere on the Food Network tonight at 8:30 pm on the Food Network. If you wan't to give Jammin' Crepes a try now that you'll see all of their amazing menu items, you can visit them at 20 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ, 08542.

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore.