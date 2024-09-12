What Do Different Color Pumpkins On Pennsylvania Porches Mean?
Halloween is coming up, and it’s such a fun time of year.
I’m personally one of the biggest Halloween fans I know, and there truly is no holiday like it.
I feel like it’s such a laid-back time, and it obviously has some of the best weather of the year.
I’ve always been a huge fan of scary movies, fall, and just all things Halloween in general.
If you have little ones, I’m sure it’s so fun to see them excited to wear their costumes and go trick-or-treating.
I loved trick-or-treating so much as a kid that I would count down the days until Halloween. I’m pretty sure I trick-or-treated until I was about 16.
I know, embarrassing, right? Now, I love hanging outside with everyone who comes over to hand out candy.
I’ll never stop celebrating Halloween; the traditions just change as you get older.
With that being said, if you plan on going trick-or-treating this year, there’s something you need to be aware of.
Read More: Binge These Horror Movies You Had No Idea Had Ties To New Jersey
If you go up to someone’s porch and see a pumpkin that’s a different color, make sure you know what that might mean.
While there’s always a chance that color pumpkin is just someone’s favorite or was on sale at Target, different colored pumpkins on porches can have specific meanings.
Make sure you’re aware of what people are trying to tell you when trick-or-treating this year!
