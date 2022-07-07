Purchasing THC and CBD Made Easy By The Quaker Bridge Mall

There’s a new way to purchase your CBD and marijuana goodies now, thanks to the Quaker Bridge Mall.

I was walking around the mall looking for clothes and saw this giant vending machine that had light-up letters on top that said Chow 420.

I hadn’t seen this in the mall before and when I went to take a closer look, I realized the machine was full of CBD and marijuana products that were available for purchase.

Since weed has just started being sold recreationally as of late April 2022, more and more dispensaries have been opening up in the area, but this was the first time I had seen these products being sold in a vending machine.

When you take a look inside, there are CBD oils, CBD gummies, vapes, topicals, and concentrates. You can also purchase THC vapes, and gummies as well. I

wasn’t sure how they were able to sell THC products that weren’t under complete lock and key and thought it had to be all CBD, but after I did some research I found out that the products in these vending machines do include THC as well.

The screen implies that you have to be a member in order to purchase anything from the machine, but all you have to do is create an account on Chow 420’s website and after entering your passcode, you’re good to go!

Once you become a member, you can also have the products shipped to your door.

These vending machines are becoming more and more popular amongst malls in our area and are the new quick and easy way to get your CBD and THC treats.

You can find one of these machines at Franklin Mills Mall, Oxford Valley Mall, Cherry Hill Mall, Cumberland Mall, Moorestown Mall, and a bunch of others in New Jersey.

I found this machine on the second level of the Quaker Bridge Mall right outside of American Eagle and Pacsun if you’re looking to give this a try!

