I have a feeling the latest new store to open in Mercer on One (the old Mercer Mall) will be packed every day from now through the holidays and beyond.

Sephora opens new location in Mercer County, NJ

Today (Friday, December 13) marked the grand opening of the newest Sephora location in the Mercer County area.

If you have a teenager, I'm sure you're familiar with the trendy makeup store.

Lawrence Township officials and Sephora employees were on hand to cut the ceremonial red ribbon to officially open the store.

You'll also notice in the background of the photo a line of customers waiting to get in.

Oh boy, it must have been cold out there as temperatures were only in the upper 20s this morning in Central New Jersey (yes, there is a Central Jersey).

Sephora fans and those who have Sephora fans on their holiday gift lists were anxious to get inside because the store was having grand opening specials and giveaways (while supplies last).

When I texted my niece asking what she wanted for Christmas this year she responded with several Sephora items, so I'll be visiting this new location soon.

New Sephora is near Bonefish Grill in Mercer On One

It's located near Bonefish Grill and the newer Land's End store in the rebranded Mercer on One.

The older strip mall on Route 1 South in Lawrence Township has gotten a facelift, new stores, and trendy signs.

Fidelity Investments Fidelity Investments loading...

A Bloomingdale's outlet just opened as well as a Crate & Barrel outlet last year.

Lazy Dog Restaurant coming soon to Mercer On One

In the works is a new restaurant coming to the old Houlihans called Lazy Dog Restaurant. It's "elevated casual cuisine."

READ MORE: NJ Family Wins $50,000 on ABC's holiday reality show

For more information, click here.

LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House Step into Grandma's house, where cookie tins hold mysteries and even the toilet roll cover has a story to tell. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz