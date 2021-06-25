Putting Cardboard Cutouts of Famous People in Windows is the Latest Philly Trend

Have you realized that more and more cardboard cutouts of famous people are appearing in people's windows in Philly? I thought I was the only one until I saw someone post a Tik Tok about how this has become the newest trend in the city of Brotherly Love.

It's honestly kind of creepy! My friends and I have chalked it up to a bunch of college kids trying to add décor to their homes. Honestly, I can't see a Philadelphia family of 5 putting a cardboard cutout of Dababy's head in their windows.

People on social media are pointing the finger at Temple University students and stuff that only people from South Philly would dare to do.

There have been cardboard cutouts of celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and even Kevin Hart. My friend said she was once walking around in Fishtown and someone had a Bernie Sanders cutout displayed in their front window.

Don't be surprised if you see athletes' heads like Ben Simmons and Carson Wentz in the windows of die hard Philadelphia sports fans either. I have seen quite a few of those as well.

While it can be very frightening to walk down a street in Roxborough, look to the right and see Drake's face plastered in someone's window, it can also be entertaining. If you think of about it, this adds some much need humor to some of these Philly neighborhoods.

As long as I don't see a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump, I'm good.