Puttshack Is Opening A Brand New Philadelphia Location

A brand new mini golf experience is opening up in Philadelphia starting tomorrow and it’s something I’m sure you’ve never seen before. Puttshack has announced their grand opening in Philadelphia will be tomorrow (February 24th)!

Personally, I feel like there aren’t enough places like this around! Mini golf is usually an outdoor activity, but every indoor mini golf spot I’ve been to is always 10 times better than the alternative outdoor places.

Puttshack is an indoor mini-golf experience that is extremely high-tech. It’s a 9-hole course where their balls track your gameplay. There are other locations around the country but this is the first of its kind in the Philadelphia area which is exciting!

There’s a full food and drink menu which includes menu items like flatbreads, salads, cheeseburgers, and of course, cocktails. I’ve seen some pictures from other Puttshack locations and their cocktails look amazing!

This spot looks like the perfect way to enjoy a night out with your friends, a date night idea, or even just a chill night out no matter what the occasion is!

Puttshack’s Philadelphia location is opening on February 24th at The Shops at Liberty Place. Check out their site for more info on the opening here!

PA Airports Forbid You From Checking These 7 Items Trying to figure out exactly what you can't bring with you in your checked luggage on vacation? Here's just a few! Gallery Credit: Gianna