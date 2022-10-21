Looking for a safe and fun place to celebrate Halloween this year? I've got the perfect idea for you.

Quaker Bridge Mall is hosting a Halloween Boo Bash and you, your family and friends are invited. It's happening on Halloween, October 31st from 3pm to 6pm.

Show up in costume and go trick-or-treating throughout the mall. Make sure to bring a bag for all of your treats.

Grab candy at participating stores including The Body Shop, K&B Brick Shop, Lush, Journey's and many more.

There will also be fun activities like coloring, giveaways, and an interactive Halloween selfie station in Center Court. Don't miss the fun.

Since it's Spooky Szn right now you can visit the selfie set at any time the mall is open until Halloween. It's all ready for you to snap some pictures.

You could win a $50 mall gift certificate by following Quaker Bridge Mall on Instagram and posting a picture at the Halloween selfie station using the hashtag #QBHalloween. You will automatically be entered to win the gift card which can be used at all the Quaker Bridge Mall retailers. There will be four winners.

Do you know what you're dressing up as yet? My daughter just got an egg costume from Amazon. Lol. She's going to be bacon and eggs with a friend of hers. So funny. It goes completely over her head and her face sticks out where the yolk is. I couldn't stop laughing when she put it on after it arrived.

Put a reminder in your phone for the Halloween Boo Bash.

Quaker Bridge Mall is located on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township.

Quaker Bridge Mall is a premier shopping and dining destination for families in Mercer County.

Happy Halloween.

