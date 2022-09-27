A longtime media personality in Missouri was fired after his vicious, expletive-laden rant against a female co-worker was caught on tape.

St. Louis morning show host Vic Faust was recorded launching into a tirade against co-host Crystal Cooper while on a commercial break.

The audio was sent anonymously to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In the clip, Faust used obscene words "at least 40 times," including calling Cooper "fat," "stupid" and "nasty." He also used a slur word "commonly directed at women," according to the outlet.

"Listen, you're a f--king fata-- nasty b--ch," he can be heard saying in the audio clip. "And you don't f--king bring up sh-t on air when I f--king had your back."

Listen to edited audio here:

The radio host was apparently upset after his co-host criticized his computer skills on air.

"The problem is that you think whatever you do is right," Faust yells in the audio. When Cooper denies this, Faust snaps, "Then shut the f--- up."

"You think you're special because you went to Villa, but you're nothing. You're trash," he continues.

After the incident went viral, Faust took to Instagram to apologize for his behavior.

"I am very sorry. My words hurt Crystal, my colleagues and family. I made a huge mistake and I'm ashamed. As I work to earn trust again, I hope we can have an open dialogue about respect in the workplace and forgiveness," Faust wrote.

Faust asked users to respect his children's privacy. He also claimed he reached out to Cooper to apologize before the story was reported by the Post-Dispatch.

"I did reach out to Crystal three times trying to apologize before story went public. I also offered to publicly apologize on Facebook before the story went public. Despite the issues we had for weeks leading up to me being secretly recorded, I should have never acted like I did to her. I know there are people who don't believe that I'm sorry. I get it. I have earned all the bad that comes with this. I had a terrible moment recorded and I will regret it the rest of my life," he wrote.

Newsweek confirms he was fired from the station after the outburst, and his radio show has been put on hold.

Faust previously worked as an anchor on Fox 2 in St. Louis.