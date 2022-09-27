Is the cooler weather putting you in a fall mood? It is for me.

If you're looking to have some fall fun, Shady Brook Farm in Yardley is the place to go.

FallFest is going on now and they just added more dates to enjoy all the farm has to offer.

If you've been before you know how much fun it is, if not, here's what you've been missing.

It's open day and night. There are wagon rides, pumpkin picking, apple picking, a sunflower stroll (great photo ops for your Instagram), live music, food, drinks, tons of activities for your kids and a fun Halloween light show.

And you thought Shady Brook Farm just did a Holiday Light Show. Lol.

The Halloween Light Show is called Eerie Illuminations. You jump on a wagon ride and ride deep into the Shady Brook Farm woods. It sounds spooky but, it's not...just fun.

You'll see your favorite Halloween characters all lit up to entertain you. It's fun for kids of all ages. Parents, don't worry, no nightmares after this festive drive thru.

Other activities for your kids include a 5-acre corn maze, a huge jumping pillow, pedal go-carts, rubber ducky races, a sports zone, a cow train ride, an obstacle course, backyard games, barn animals, a chalk truck, wall ball, a giant swing, roller bowler, and more. Check out all the fun here.

You and your friends or family can also reserve a private campfire to hang out around and make s'mores. It's a great way to celebrate a special occasion. My friends and I went last year for my birthday. Get more details here.

You want to go, don't you? I'll see you there.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley.

